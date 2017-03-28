Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts
Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. have earned an average rating of "Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
