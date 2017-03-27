Century Casinos lands regulatory approval for Edmonton project
Century Casinos announces that the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission approved the company's proposed Century Mile Racing Entertainment Centre project near Edmonton, Alberta. The company estimates that the project will cost ~$37.5M.
