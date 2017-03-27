Casino expansion project rolling alon...

Casino expansion project rolling along in View Royal

Read more: Goldstream Gazette

Customers at the View Royal Casino are getting to know the gaming facility's parkade pretty well these days, with construction work well underway on the $20-million expansion project. Heavy equipment and materials line the surface parking lot at the popular venue, which has had its north end removed - it contained the restaurant, Penny Lane lounge and several dozen slots - to make way for a 600-seat theatre and other new amenities.

Chicago, IL

