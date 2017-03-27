Casino expansion project rolling along in View Royal
Customers at the View Royal Casino are getting to know the gaming facility's parkade pretty well these days, with construction work well underway on the $20-million expansion project. Heavy equipment and materials line the surface parking lot at the popular venue, which has had its north end removed - it contained the restaurant, Penny Lane lounge and several dozen slots - to make way for a 600-seat theatre and other new amenities.
