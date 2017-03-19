Carnival Stock Rating Upgraded at William Blair
The firm believes the cruise line operator is in a strong position to beat consensus earnings estimates and that the trend will continue into next year. Here are Tuesday's top research calls, including upgrades for Carnival, Progressive and Wynn Resorts, and downgrades for Dover Motorsports, Kellogg, General Mills and Campbell Soup.
