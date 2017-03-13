Can Cambridge firm take on gaming industry giants?

Cambridge's PlayFusion, which is bringing together action figures and video games, has signed a partnership with one of the biggest names in the gaming industry. Nexon, a Korean firm specialising in online games for PC and mobile, has signed a strategic partnership with the start-up, which is developing a range of entertainment products including Lightseekers, a free mobile and tablet game which will work alongside a range of smart action figures.

