Betsson AB changes dividend policy

Today, the Board of Directors of Betsson AB decided to change the dividend policy in order to increase the company's financial capabilities to be active in the consolidation of the gaming industry. Betsson AB's new dividend policy is applicable as of the financial year 2017 and reads: The Board's ambition for the ordinary distribution to shareholders is, provided a continued attractive capital structure, to distribute up to 50 percent of net earnings, through cash transfer, an automatic redemption process or via repurchase of own shares.

