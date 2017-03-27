Best friend turns on 'good old boy' accused lottery scammer
It took Texas businessman Robert Rhodes more than a year to turn against his "good old boy" best friend after he realized that Eddie Tipton would not do a deal and tell prosecutors about how he had created an elaborate system to rig lotteries in five states. But despite fear for his safety, Rhodes is poised to give testimony at a trial scheduled for July 10 in Des Moines that prosecutors hope will finally put Tipton behind bars a decade after launching a scheme that netted $2 million in jackpots.
