Badger 5 jackpot ticket sold in Madison

Wisconsin Lottery officials say one lucky player matched all five numbers in the Badger 5 drawing on Sunday, March 26 to win the $221,000 jackpot. Sunday's winning Badger 5 numbers were 9, 14, 21, 30, and 31. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.