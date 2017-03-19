Analysts' Actions -- Carnival, Kellogg, Wynn Resorts, Kellogg, Progressive and More
Here are Tuesday's top research calls, including upgrades for Carnival, Progressive and Wynn Resorts, and downgrades for Dover Motorsports, Kellogg, General Mills and Campbell Soup. Campbell Soup was downgraded from market perform to underperform, said Bernstein.
