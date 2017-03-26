Amazon's Alexa takes its fight with Siri to Marriott hotel rooms
Amazon.com's battle with Apple over digital assistants is moving to a new venue: hotel rooms, where Alexa and Siri are vying to be the voice-controlled platform of choice for travelers. Marriott International, the world's biggest lodging company, is testing devices from the two tech giants at its Aloft hotel in Boston's Seaport district to determine which is best to let guests turn on lights, close drapes, control room temperature and change television channels via voice command.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 18
|Be Wise
|1
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC