AIGF brings together stakeholders from gaming industry at India Gaming Conclave
New Delhi , Mar. 22 : India Gaming Conclave, an initiative aimed to be an annual event for the stakeholders to converge and discuss on working towards a legalized and regulated gaming industry in India was launched in New Delhi on March 17. The event was aimed at educating and creating awareness on all aspects of gaming. AIGF , an apex body for the gaming industry in India launched its annual IP event, 'India Gaming Conclave' a one-stop platform for all the stakeholders of the gaming industry and promises immense pool of possibilities for the Industry which is still at a nascent stage in India.
