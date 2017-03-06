Adelson's Nevada Spending Illustrates...

Adelson's Nevada Spending Illustrates Dangers Of Campaign Finance Wild West

According to the story, Laxalt suggested the board intervene in a lawsuit on the side of the attorney general's biggest donor, Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson. Laxalt's 2014 campaign took $55,000 from Adelson, his family, and Sands, and his political action committee took another $50,000.



