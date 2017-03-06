ACM Fly Away

Gator Country wants you to board Flight 1019 to Vegas and party with Country's biggest stars at the ACM's the weekend of March 31st! Listen for the official Flight 1019 cue to call weekday mornings with Mel & Scott to qualify! Here is what you win! 2. Deluxe lodging at MGM Grand for three nights - Friday, March 31st, Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd ; 3. MGM Grand Resort Fee includes: Local & Toll Free Calls, Wi-Fi Access in room & lobby, Daily Newspaper, Cardio Center and Airline Check-In & Boarding Pass printing at the Business Center and Access to the Swimming Pool Complex; 4. Two admission tickets to ACM Party for a Cause: Songwriter Showcase Presented by AIMP at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort on Friday, March 31st; 5. Two admission tickets to ACM Party for a Cause at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, April 1st; 7. Two admission tickets to ACM Awards ... (more)

