5 movies beside 'Magic Mike' perfect for the Vegas stage

This season alone has seen musical versions of the movies "Amelie," "Anastasia," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Groundhog Day" and a revival of "Sunset Boulevard" join holdovers including "The Lion King," "Kinky Boots," "Aladdin," "School of Rock - The Musical" and "Waitress." With "Magic Mike Live" set to open next week at the Hard Rock Hotel, here's a look at five other movie-themed shows that would be perfect for the Las Vegas stage.

