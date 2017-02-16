Yuan ignores hawkish Yellen's congres...

Yuan ignores hawkish Yellen's congressional testimony

Read more: South China Morning Post

'Janet Yellen's words were the main catalyst for overnight markets, evidently surprising on the hawkish side,' said Jingyi Pan, a strategist for IG Group. The Chinese yuan strengthened against the US dollar on Wednesday after the People's Bank of China raised the fixing by the most in three weeks, while the greenback also rose versus other currencies after Federal Reserve's chairwoman Janet Yellen implied the Fed is likely to raise rates at upcoming meetings.

