Xsolla (USA), Inc. Launches $30 Million Xsolla Capital Royalty...
Xsolla Capital royalty investment fund, which will provide independent video game developers with much needed capital to complete their games and access to innovative tools and markets worldwide to launch them in. The fund will reduce capital risk with quarterly royalty dividends from a diverse portfolio of games.
