Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) - Research Analysts' Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited recently: 2/3/2017 - Wynn Resorts, Limited had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock.

