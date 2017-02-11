Will Trump's Trade Policies With China Hurt Las Vegas Sands?

In the escalating war of words between the White House and Beijing, there are any number of U.S. companies that could be hurt by new trade barriers, tariffs, and tit-for-tat retaliatory actions. Defense contractors, smartphone makers, and auto manufacturers, for example, could all bear the brunt of an embargo should China cut off or severely reduce its exports of rare earth minerals like it did a number of years ago.

