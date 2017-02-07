Why Japan Could Be the Next Frontier for the Gaming Industry
Macau has suffered much in the last few years, Singapore and the U.S. are relatively stable, and other regions like the Philippines are still just a drop in the bucket. In a volatile industry, Japan could be the next major growth segment for gaming companies allowed to build resorts there.
