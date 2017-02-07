Weis Markets clerk accused in Pa. lottery scheme
Misty Dawn Ramser, 35, a cashier at a Weis Markets in Pa., is accused of inflating the Pennsylvania Lottery winnings of customers, then pocketing the difference.( A cashier at a Weis Markets in Centre County is accused of stealing at least $3,000 in cash by inflating the Pennsylvania Lottery winnings of customers, then pocketing the difference. According to WJAC-TV, the cashier, identified as Misty Dawn Ramser, 35, of Lock Haven, Pa., would pay customers the right amount for their winning Pa.
