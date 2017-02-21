Wawa Customer Caught on Camera Stealing Lottery Machine Key
Philadelphia Police put out surveillance video Wednesday in hopes of catching the man seen grabbing a key to the Pennsylvania Lottery machine inside the convenience store at Erie Avenue and L Street in Philadelphia's neighborhood Juniata Park neighborhood. The man can be seen entering Wawa around 10 a.m. Monday and purchasing some lottery tickets after lacing two cups of coffee on top of the adjacent ATM.
