UNLV Hall of Fame honorees include Lance Burton, Carol Channing, Debbie Reynolds

Magician Lance Burton speaks during the Tony Sacca Celebration of Life tribute at The Stratosphere Showroom on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. The 14th Annual College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame celebration at UNLV will honor master magician Lance Burton, actor and director Matthew Gray Gubler and legendary stuntman Willie Harris on March 7. Also being recognized with The Koep Dean's Medal are entertainers Carol Channing and the late Debbie Reynolds, and George Grove of The Kingston Trio will be recognized as Alumnus of the Year.

