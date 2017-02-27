Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 18,328 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 584,613 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period.
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
