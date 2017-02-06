Trump's Former Rival Wynn Takes Over as Top Republican Fundraiser

Those considerations alone might seem to make Wynn an unlikely choice to lead the Republican Party's fundraising for the 2018 midterm elections, which will be the first full electoral test of Trump's presidency. Throw in the fact that when Wynn and Trump competed in the Atlantic City casino market two decades ago -- a period that included a fierce court battle between the two -- Trump But bygones appear to be bygones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.