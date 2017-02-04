Trump Hotels' First Scion Property to...

Trump Hotels' First Scion Property to Open in Dallas, With Help From Foreign Investors

In case you were wondering: Just because Trump Hotels won't be opening any new properties outside of the U.S. that weren't already planned pre-election, that doesn't mean the organization is exempt from using money from foreign investors to build new hotels in the U.S. Trump Hotels plans to open one of its lower-priced Scion properties in a $50 million downtown Dallas project that's being funded by individual investors in countries including the U.S., Turkey, Qatar and Kazakhstan. The 220-room hotel is set to open in the first quarter of 2019, according to Mike Sarimsakci, founder of Alterra International, the local developer leading the project.

