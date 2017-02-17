Trump family sets sights on Austin for brand-new hotel

The New York Times quotes Eric Trump, the middle son of President Donald Trump, as saying the Trump Organization hopes to build Scion hotels, a lower-price alternative to the upscale Trump International Hotel chain, in large to midsize "trendy" cities like Austin; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Nashville. After winning the race for the White House, Donald Trump turned over the reins of his real estate empire - including the hotel business - to sons Donald Jr. and Eric.

