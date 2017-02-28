Sylvania man buys $75k winning lotto ticket at Savannah gas station
Daniel Wing purchased the ticket at Parker's #0027, located at 1910 President St. in Savannah. Wing, a 30-year-old superintendent electrician, said that he was out eating lunch when he decided to buy the ticket.
