Service for Tony Sacca on Monday
A memorial service for longtime Las Vegas entertainer Tony Sacca will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in the Stratosphere Showroom. Sacca, known as the "Las Vegas Ambassador of Entertainment," began his broadcasting career in 1986 with his identical twin, Robert, and their weekly TV entertainment variety show "Live From Las Vegas."
