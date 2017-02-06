Rolling the Dice? Wynn's Role With RN...

Rolling the Dice? Wynn's Role With RNC Open to Scrutiny

The Wynn Resorts CEO was named finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid widespread backlash against the Trump administration. Chief executives like Tesla's Elon Musk and Uber 's Travis Kalanick have had a tough time in recent weeks navigating the political minefield and public backlash that comes with supporting President Donald Trump, but Wynn Resorts CEO Stephen Wynn seems unfazed while taking on the role of the Republican National Committee's finance chairman.

