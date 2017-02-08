Review: Ariana Grande charms at MGM Grand in second stop of 'Dangerous Woman Tour'
Ariana Grande, at 5'0" and 23, is one of the top singers in the country right now, and the voice of an angel brought the second stop of her new "Dangerous Woman Tour" to MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night. Let's start with ... The good Grande is adored, as the jam-packed crowd chanted "Ari! Ari! Ari!" in anticipation of her arrival and even did a surprisingly long wave in the arena pre-concert.
