Review: Ariana Grande charms at MGM G...

Review: Ariana Grande charms at MGM Grand in second stop of 'Dangerous Woman Tour'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Ariana Grande, at 5'0" and 23, is one of the top singers in the country right now, and the voice of an angel brought the second stop of her new "Dangerous Woman Tour" to MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night. Let's start with ... The good Grande is adored, as the jam-packed crowd chanted "Ari! Ari! Ari!" in anticipation of her arrival and even did a surprisingly long wave in the arena pre-concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
News APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Le Jimbo 1
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC