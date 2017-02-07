Photos: Family, friends gather for Celebration of Life for Tony Sacca at Stratosphere Showroom
Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, right, of Siegfried & Roy fame and Josette LeBlond, Tony Sacca's widow, take a final bow at the Tony Sacca Celebration of Life tribute at The Stratosphere Showroom on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Ron Garrett, former Sahara entertainment director, hosts the Tony Sacca Celebration of Life tribute at The Stratosphere Showroom on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC