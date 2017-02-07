Photos: Family, friends gather for Celebration of Life for Tony Sacca at Stratosphere Showroom

Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, right, of Siegfried & Roy fame and Josette LeBlond, Tony Sacca's widow, take a final bow at the Tony Sacca Celebration of Life tribute at The Stratosphere Showroom on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Ron Garrett, former Sahara entertainment director, hosts the Tony Sacca Celebration of Life tribute at The Stratosphere Showroom on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.

