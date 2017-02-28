Pennsylvania Lottery launches new Fast Play Games

MIDDLETOWN, Pa.- The Pennsylvania Lottery today launched Fast Play, a new type of games offering players the chance to win prizes without scratching the ticket or waiting for a drawing. "Fast Play launch is a milestone in the evolution of the Pennsylvania Lottery," said Executive Director Drew Svitko, noting that this is the Lottery's first entirely new game category introduced since scratch-off tickets premiered in 1975.

