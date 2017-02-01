Penn National Gaming surprises on the upside with strong 4th quarter earnings
Penn National Gaming, the geographically diverse company that operates the Tropicana and the M resorts in Las Vegas, reported fourth-quarter earnings that were stronger than its forecasts.Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Penn on Thursday reported net income of $5 million, 5 cents a share, on revenue of $742.9 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. That compares with a loss of $9.1 million, 11 cents a share, on revenue of $734 million in the same quarter a year earlier.Company executives in October offered guidance that the company would lose $13.9 million, 15 cents a share, on revenue of $748.3 million.Tim Wilmott, president and CEO of Penn, said the company's focus on driving operating efficiencies and margin expansions at existing properties resulted in the better-than-expected results despite bad December weather at the company's new Ohio property and the December entrance of new, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan 6
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC