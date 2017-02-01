Penn National Gaming surprises on the...

Penn National Gaming surprises on the upside with strong 4th quarter earnings

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Penn National Gaming, the geographically diverse company that operates the Tropicana and the M resorts in Las Vegas, reported fourth-quarter earnings that were stronger than its forecasts.Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Penn on Thursday reported net income of $5 million, 5 cents a share, on revenue of $742.9 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. That compares with a loss of $9.1 million, 11 cents a share, on revenue of $734 million in the same quarter a year earlier.Company executives in October offered guidance that the company would lose $13.9 million, 15 cents a share, on revenue of $748.3 million.Tim Wilmott, president and CEO of Penn, said the company's focus on driving operating efficiencies and margin expansions at existing properties resulted in the better-than-expected results despite bad December weather at the company's new Ohio property and the December entrance of new, ... (more)

Chicago, IL

