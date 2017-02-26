Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA
Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 439,320 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period.
