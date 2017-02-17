Park Place to add new Porsche dealership in Grapevine

Park Place Dealerships Marketing Director Dave Evans; Porsche Cars North America Vice President of Sales Dave Kurtz; Park Place Dealerships President Neil Grossman; Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate; Park Place Dealerships Chairman Ken Schnitzer; Park Place Porsche Grapevine General Manager Terry Powell; Porsche Cars North America Regional Manager Steve Krysil Park Place Dealerships announced plans to build a two-story, 70,000-square-foot Porsche dealership in Grapevine. The five-acre site is located off Texan Trail and SH 114 near Park Place Motorcars and Park Place Lexus.

