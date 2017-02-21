No evidence that Utah teen was abduct...

No evidence that Utah teen was abducted by sex traffickers in Las Vegas

Missing Utah teenager Sarah Dunsey was not kidnapped and there is no evidence any crime has occurred in Las Vegas, police have disclosed to DailyMail.com. The 17-year-old is said to have left the MGM Grand hotel with two men willingly and without putting up any sort of struggle.

