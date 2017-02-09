Macau gaming revenue projected to gro...

Macau gaming revenue projected to grow nearly 10 percent in 2017

Macau gaming revenue is projected to grow nearly 10 percent in 2017, driven by new casino openings and an improving Chinese VIP segment, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings.The agency is less optimistic about gaming revenue growth in Singapore.Macau gaming revenues began rebounding in September after two years of declines prompted by a government-led corruption crackdown.

