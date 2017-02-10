Macau casinos set for - single-digit' growth in 2017, says Fitch

Macau's gaming industry has shown signs of life and will see a swing to positive single-digit growth in 2017, but optimism may be restrained by mainland China's policies, including stricter capital control, a corruption crackdown, and a possible large one-off yuan depreciation, according to analysts from Fitch Ratings. After a dismal 2016, Macau, the world's largest gaming market, will witness a mid-to-high single-digit growth in gaming revenues for this year, underpinned by the recovery in both VIP player and premium mass segments, the stabilisation in China's economic growth, and the opening of new casino resorts, said Alex Bumazhny, Colin Mansfield, and Vicky Melbourne, analysts for Fitch Ratings, in a recent research report.

