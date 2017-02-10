Macau casinos set for - single-digit'...

Macau casinos set for - single-digit' growth in 2017, says Fitch

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Macau's gaming industry has shown signs of life and will see a swing to positive single-digit growth in 2017, but optimism may be restrained by mainland China's policies, including stricter capital control, a corruption crackdown, and a possible large one-off yuan depreciation, according to analysts from Fitch Ratings. After a dismal 2016, Macau, the world's largest gaming market, will witness a mid-to-high single-digit growth in gaming revenues for this year, underpinned by the recovery in both VIP player and premium mass segments, the stabilisation in China's economic growth, and the opening of new casino resorts, said Alex Bumazhny, Colin Mansfield, and Vicky Melbourne, analysts for Fitch Ratings, in a recent research report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
News APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Le Jimbo 1
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,090 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC