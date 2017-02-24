Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Bo...

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 227.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,601 shares of the casino operator's stock after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the period.

