Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion
"It would be at least what we paid in Singapore, $6 billion including the land, but it could be as much as $10 billion," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Adelson at an investor conference in Tokyo, referring to Sands' Marina Bay Sands property in Singapore. Japan legalized casinos late last year and is now drafting rules, due by December, on how to regulate the industry and pick operators and locations of so-called "integrated resorts" - large-scale complexes combining casinos, hotels and shopping.
