Judge: Lottery executive can't work for 2 firms until 2018

In an ongoing lawsuit involving trade secrets in the lottery industry, a federal judge has ruled that an executive will be barred from working for either of two companies during the next year. Georgia-based Scientific Games International Inc., which works with more than 40 state lotteries in the U.S., sued its former executive Brian Cash in June.

