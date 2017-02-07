Jamaica Gaming Association gets new head
Tashia Hutton, vice president of Compliance and Regulatory at Supreme Ventures Limited is the new chair of the Jamaica Gaming Association. Hutton takes over from the late SVL chairman, Brian George who headed the Association from its inception in early 2016 until the time of his passing in October 2016.
