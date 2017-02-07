Jack Cleveland Casino January revenue...

Jack Cleveland Casino January revenue falls below Cincinnati, Columbus

3 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Jack Cleveland Casino's revenue for the month of January declined 13 percent from the same month a year ago. Total revenue of $15.1 million ranked below the casinos in Columbus and Cincinnati and was only $14,000 higher than the Toledo casino, according to the monthly report from the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

