Isle of Capri Casinos (ISLE) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts

Isle of Capri Casinos - Investment analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Isle of Capri Casinos in a note issued to investors on Friday. Gabelli analyst A. Trivison now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60.

