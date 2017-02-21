Guards become first Sands casino workers with union contract

Security officers at a Pennsylvania casino have become the first to ratify a union contract under billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. The Morning Call reports that security officers at the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem on Wednesday agreed to a three-year contract with Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp. Union President David Hickey says the 146-member local approved a deal that gives security guards immediate raises of 8 percent, a seniority structure and a greater say in work rules at the casino.

