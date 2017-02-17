FTSE 100 movers: RBS gains but Unilev...

FTSE 100 movers: RBS gains but Unilever tanks as Kraft ditches takeover plans

London's FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 7,293.13 in afternoon trade, with volumes lighter than usual as US markets are closed for Presidents Day. Royal Bank of Scotland rallied after saying it will abandon plans to sell its Williams & Glyn business and instead provide funds to help challenger banks, if a Treasury proposal is accepted by the European Commission.

Chicago, IL

