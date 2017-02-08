Former Gov. Barbour now lobbying to bring casinos to Georgia
Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour is joining the wave of casino lobbyists in Georgia to push a referendum that could legalize gambling in that state, according to a blog post by AJC.com. As casino operators in Mississippi worry about the possible hit to business that would follow legalization of casinos in Georgia, the blog says Barbour completed paperwork in November to represent Wynn Resorts, a Nevada-based casino company whose owner, Steve Wynn, built the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC