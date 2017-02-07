Electronic Arts: Still Set To Go Higher

I have owned Electronic Arts for just over four months and initially got in at a price of $81.27. During this period of time, we have seen practically no movement in the stock, with the company now trading at a price of $81.52 at the time of writing: My reasoning for getting into Electronic Arts was 1) an attractive valuation relative to competitor Activision Blizzard , along with 2) promising growth prospects in the gaming industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.