Commission hears from Clean Air Act s...

Commission hears from Clean Air Act supporters

22 hrs ago

As the Hancock County Commission continued to table a request to reverse the Clean Air Act, members of the Hancock County Health Department continued to provide comments in favor of the act. Carolyne Baker and Donna Gialluco, both county health department personnel, expressed support of the Clean Air Act during Thursday's commission meeting, providing additional insight and statistics on the downward economy in the county.

Chicago, IL

