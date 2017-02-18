Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $799,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 29,761 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC